TN restaurant foots bill for team after school shooting

Students athletes receive a warm well. (Source: KFVS) Students athletes receive a warm well. (Source: KFVS)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The track team from a Kentucky high school where a deadly shooting happened received a warm welcome at a Tennessee restaurant.

The manager at an Olive Garden in Chattanooga decided to cover the team's food bill when he found out they were from Marshall County High School. Two students were killed and many injured in a shooting at the school in January.

The Tennessean reports the restaurant's manager called his boss in Atlanta, who gave the ok to waive the cost of the meal, which totaled $789.26.

Marshall track coach Nathan Bazzell says two of the team's athletes were injured by bullets in the shooting on Jan. 23. One of the shooting victims is back competing with the team and was on the trip to Chattanooga.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

