RLC Golf Outlet Super Demo Day

Written by Jake Day, Content Specialist
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Get back into the swing of things with the Rend Lake College Market Place Golf Outlet as they host their Super Demo Day from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21.

Take advantage of swinging new drivers and irons at this free event with 12 representatives from the best golf brands on the market. Guests can test top of the line clubs like the new Cobra F8, Taylormade M3 and M4, Taylormade P790, Cobra F8, Callaway Rouge, Ping G400, Mizuno ST180 and Wilson C300 drivers and irons.

There will be complimentary range balls and club fittings available while testing these products. This will take place just a short walk north of the Golf Outlet at the Cherry Creek Golf Range. 

If this free event isn’t enticing enough for golf fans, then maybe big store savings on clubs, bags and apparel will catch their attention. Attendees will be offered $20 off all putters, 25 percent off all golf shoes and junior clubs, 30 percent off golf bags, and up to 60 percent off select clothing items.

Several of last year’s drivers like the Taylormade M1 and M2, the Ping G and the Cobra F7 will also take major price cuts.

For more information about Super Demo Day contact Danielle Kaufman, Golf Outlet Store Manager at 618-242-3001. To check out the RLC Golf Outlet feel free to follow them on Facebook

