Missouri woman gets prison for $1M-plus embezzlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A woman who embezzled more than $1 million from a Kansas City optics company has been ordered to report to federal prison by May 29.

The Kansas City Star reports that 56-year-old Janee Rosenthal, of Liberty, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, to three years and two months in prison. She was also ordered to pay nearly $1.1 million in restitution.

Prosecutors say Rosenthal stole from contact lenses supplier Firestone Optics for years before she was caught. Rosenthal's plea agreement says she used the embezzled money for a variety of personal and entertainment expenses, including a cruise and tickets to Royals and Chiefs games. Prosecutors say she also paid taxes and utility bills with the stolen money.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

