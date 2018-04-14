'Art and Fear' deadline extended to April 17

The Art Council of Southeast Missouri has extended the deadline for submission into the 'Art and 'Fear exhibit to April 17.
Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland into the morning hours on Saturday.
A Malden, Missouri man is facing charges of assault and attempted rape.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the joint airstrikes carried out by the United States, Great Britain, and France targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons infrastructure:
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) questioned U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta during a hearing on April 11 concerning reports about Cape Girardeau's economy.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
