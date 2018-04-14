'Art and Fear' deadline extended to April 17

The Art Council of Southeast Missouri has extended the deadline for submission into the 'Art and Fear' exhibit to April 17.

According to the Art Council, the purpose of this exhibit is to explore and interpret the fears that came be found in this world. From a fear of bathing to a fear of chopsticks, artists are encouraged to explore the concept of fear, anxiety and phobias.

The exhibition is set to open on June 1 and close on June 28.

All selected artists will be notified.

