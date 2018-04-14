Gun rights advocates to rally at state capitols across US - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gun rights advocates to rally at state capitols across US

Gun rights protesters will rally at state capitols carrying guns. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

CHICAGO (AP) - Gun rights supporters are expected to rally at state capitols across the U.S. to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence.

Saturday's rallies come less than three weeks after hundreds of thousands marched in Washington, New York and other U.S. cities to demand tougher gun laws after the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17.

Organizers are encouraging gun rights supporters to bring unloaded rifles to the rallies.

A group called the National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans is spreading word of the gatherings on social media. Coalition co-founder David Clayton says organizers have permits for rallies Saturday in 45 states. He stressed that people should only bring guns in states where it's legal.

