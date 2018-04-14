Gun rights advocates to rally at state capitols across US

The Art Council of Southeast Missouri has extended the deadline for submission into the 'Art and 'Fear exhibit to April 17.
Gun rights supporters are expected to rally at state capitols across the U.S. to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence.
Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland into the morning hours on Saturday.
A Malden, Missouri man is facing charges of assault and attempted rape.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the joint airstrikes carried out by the United States, Great Britain, and France targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons infrastructure:
