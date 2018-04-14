Kentucky lawmakers begin final day of tumultuous session - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky lawmakers begin final day of tumultuous session

The Kentucky Capitol. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The Kentucky Capitol. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have convened for the final day of a tumultuous legislative session.

A day after the GOP-led legislature voted to override Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes of the main budget bill and a tax measure, lawmakers quickly took up another veto.

The House voted 74-12 Saturday to not fund their pensions. Lawmakers have their own pension system that is separate from other public workers and it is much better funded. Bevin vetoed that provision, saying it makes good politics but not much financial sense.

The effort to override that veto next moves to the Senate.

Lawmakers are expected to take up a few final issues before ending their 60-day session. Those issues include providing funding for road projects and fixing a problem that could cost coal-producing counties millions of dollars.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Rain continues Saturday, cold on Sunday

    First Alert: Rain continues Saturday, cold on Sunday

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:19:54 GMT
    Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland on Saturday. (Source: William Foeste/cNews)Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland on Saturday. (Source: William Foeste/cNews)
    Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland on Saturday. (Source: William Foeste/cNews)Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland on Saturday. (Source: William Foeste/cNews)

    Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland into the morning hours on Saturday.

    Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland into the morning hours on Saturday.

  • Malden, MO man accused of assault, attempted rape

    Malden, MO man accused of assault, attempted rape

    Saturday, April 14 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-04-14 13:47:01 GMT
    A Malden, Mo. man is facing charges of assault and attempted forcible rape. (Source: KFVS)A Malden, Mo. man is facing charges of assault and attempted forcible rape. (Source: KFVS)
    A Malden, Mo. man is facing charges of assault and attempted forcible rape. (Source: KFVS)A Malden, Mo. man is facing charges of assault and attempted forcible rape. (Source: KFVS)

    A Malden, Missouri man is facing charges of assault and attempted rape.

    A Malden, Missouri man is facing charges of assault and attempted rape.

  • Blunt issues statement on Syria airstrikes

    Blunt issues statement on Syria airstrikes

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-04-14 05:41:36 GMT
    Blunt issued a statement (Source: Roy Blunt, US Senate)Blunt issued a statement (Source: Roy Blunt, US Senate)
    Blunt issued a statement (Source: Roy Blunt, US Senate)Blunt issued a statement (Source: Roy Blunt, US Senate)

    U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the joint airstrikes carried out by the United States, Great Britain, and France targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons infrastructure: 

    U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the joint airstrikes carried out by the United States, Great Britain, and France targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons infrastructure: 

    •   
Powered by Frankly