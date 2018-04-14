Kentucky lawmakers begin final day of tumultuous session

Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland into the morning hours on Saturday.
A Malden, Missouri man is facing charges of assault and attempted rape.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the joint airstrikes carried out by the United States, Great Britain, and France targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons infrastructure:
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) questioned U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta during a hearing on April 11 concerning reports about Cape Girardeau's economy.
According to the National Weather Service, lightning is the cause of a house fire in East Prairie, Missouri.
