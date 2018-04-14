First Alert: Rain continues Saturday, cold on Sunday

Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland on Saturday. (Source: William Foeste/cNews)

Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland into the morning hours on Saturday.

Areas west of the Mississippi River should stay dry in the mid-morning while there will be lingering showers/storms in western Kentucky and Tennessee. By midday, we can expect cloudy skies with the possibility of an isolated shower.

There is a slight chance for storms to develop ahead of a cold front during the early evening hours. It will depend on how the atmosphere recovers from Friday night’s storm event. If storms do develop they could be severe; however, the chances of that currently look slim, but the First Alert Weather Team will keep an eye on it.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A cold front will push through on Saturday night bringing cooler temperatures in the 40s for highs on Sunday. There is a chance of flurries in our northern counties on Sunday evening, no accumulation is expected.

