First Alert: Heartland dries out tonight, but chilly on Sunday

Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland on Saturday. (Source: William Foeste/cNews)

Cloudy skies and possible isolated will continue to be the trend this afternoon as a cold front moves through.

Rain will continue to linger in our eastern counties overnight with most eastern portions of the Heartland staying dry. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny in the morning but more clouds will move into the Heartland and keep things cool. High temperatures tomorrow will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow afternoon isolated rain showers are possible. Temperatures will be dropping into the 30s during the early evening, so any isolated rain shower will likely change to snow. This will be light and only our northern counties may see a dusting of snow.



Starting off next week will be cooler for spring, but a warm front moving in on Tuesday will bring back the upper 60s and low 70s to the heartland.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.