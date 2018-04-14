Malden, MO man accused of assault, attempted rape

A Malden, Missouri man is facing charges of assault and attempted rape.
Saturday looks to remain mostly cloudy but there is a chance a few isolated storms could develop late in the day.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the joint airstrikes carried out by the United States, Great Britain, and France targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons infrastructure:
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) questioned U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta during a hearing on April 11 concerning reports about Cape Girardeau's economy.
According to the National Weather Service, lightning is the cause of a house fire in East Prairie, Missouri.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
