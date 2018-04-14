Malden, MO man accused of assault, attempted rape - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Malden, MO man accused of assault, attempted rape

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager

A Malden, Mo. man is facing charges of assault and attempted forcible rape. (Source: KFVS) A Malden, Mo. man is facing charges of assault and attempted forcible rape. (Source: KFVS)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A Malden, Missouri man is facing charges of assault and attempted rape.

Larry Green, 34, was arrested for first-degree assault and attempted forcible rape. He's being held in the Dunklin County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges.

According to Kennett police, at around 11:35 a.m. on Friday, April 13, they were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of West Washington Street in reference to a burglary in progress.

Police said they also learned that a female was injured and the suspect had run from the home.

When they arrived on scene, police said the victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

They said they arrested Green as he was trying to hide in the backyard of a home at the intersection of Emerson and North Streets.

