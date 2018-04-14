Blunt issues statement on Syria airstrikes

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the joint airstrikes carried out by the United States, Great Britain, and France targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons infrastructure:
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) questioned U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta during a hearing on April 11 concerning reports about Cape Girardeau's economy.
Saturday looks to remain mostly cloudy but there is a chance a few isolated storms could develop late in the day.
According to the National Weather Service, lightning is the cause of a house fire in East Prairie, Missouri.
First-hand experiences may be the best way to remember something and for Cape Girardeau Nell Holcomb's 7th graders, they now should remember more about the Missouri Government.
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
