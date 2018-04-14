Blunt issues statement on Syria airstrikes

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the joint airstrikes carried out by the United States, Great Britain, and France targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons infrastructure:



“President Trump, along with our allies, organized the right response to Bashar al-Assad’s horrific chemical attack. I commend the swift action on the part of all the military forces that carried out this mission. I support this effort and believe the president has the full authority to take these actions.”

