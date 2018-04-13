East Prairie, MO home a total loss after fire says NWS - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

East Prairie, MO home a total loss after fire says NWS

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Lightning caused a house fire in East Prairie (Source: Raycom Media) Lightning caused a house fire in East Prairie (Source: Raycom Media)
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

According to the National Weather Service, lightning is the cause of a house fire in East Prairie, Missouri.

The NWS reports the home is a total loss.

