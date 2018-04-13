Nell Holcomb school takes Jefferson City field trip - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nell Holcomb school takes Jefferson City field trip

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
First-hand experiences may be the best way to remember something and for Cape Girardeau Nell Holcomb's 7th graders, they now should remember more about the Missouri Government. 

The class went to Jefferson City on a field trip as part of their curriculum on the Missouri Government. They visited the governor's mansion, the capital building and the Missouri Supreme Court building.

"We want to get them up there and hopefully remember what we talked about in class and then be able to put that physically together with the two," said Corey Campbell, the Jr. High Social Studies Teacher.

They left early in the morning and spent their whole day touring. Most of the kids enjoyed the Whispering Gallery near the top of the dome. According to Campbell, they didn't do so well with the whispering part.

"We were singing songs for our spring concert and stuff in there and it would echo through the walls and it was really fun," said Caroline Lohmeir.

The whole day ended up being close to 20 hours, which means Campbell is happy its over. But he is excited about next year's class also getting to experience it as well.

