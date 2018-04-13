Nell Holcomb school takes Jefferson City field trip

First-hand experiences may be the best way to remember something and for Cape Girardeau Nell Holcomb's 7th graders, they now should remember more about the Missouri Government.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.
SIU students were able to show off their work on the big screen at the Little Muddy Film Festival.
We all can relate to how long it takes to send something by ‘snail mail’, but can you imagine needing to drive over an hour just to check if that envelope or package has arrived?
The Coast Guard is currently investigating after a towing vessel sunk in the Ohio River near Cairo, Illinois on April 13.
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
The Trump administration, American allies in the operation and Congress took to social media in the aftermath.
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!
Some Graham High School students went through a real-world simulator held by the Young County Texas A&M Extension Agency. It was the inaugural "Dose of Reality" simulation in the county. High school students were given jobs and had to budget their monthly salary to pay for rent, car payments, credit card payments and everything else an adult pays for.
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.
