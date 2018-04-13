SIU students show work at Little Muddy Film Festival

SIU students were able to show off their work on the big screen at the Little Muddy Film Festival. (Source: Raycom Media)

SIU students were able to show off their work on the big screen at the Little Muddy Film Festival.

This is the Little Muddy's fifth year of existence. Over 40 different films were submitted to the festival and a jury of faculty and film critics selected the top 19 to show to the public.

Unlike the Big Muddy Film Festival, only members of SIU can enter this festival.

Next Year's president Aster Arseneau spoke about why the festival is important for the SIU community.

"I think it's important for people to see that work and especially the work of emerging artists, this isn't stuff you wouldn't see in AMC or anywhere really mainstream," he said. "So we are giving that a venue and a place for people to come and see films that wouldn't see otherwise or perspective they wouldn't otherwise see."

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.