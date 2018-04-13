Snail mail making slow return to Vanduser, MO

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.
SIU students were able to show off their work on the big screen at the Little Muddy Film Festival.
We all can relate to how long it takes to send something by ‘snail mail’, but can you imagine needing to drive over an hour just to check if that envelope or package has arrived?
The Coast Guard is currently investigating after a towing vessel sunk in the Ohio River near Cairo, Illinois on April 13.
A property dispute between the city of Murphysboro and Union Pacific Railroad is steaming into a courtroom
The strikes are in response to a suspected gas attack on the rebel-held city of Douma last weekend.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
There’s something wild happening about 20 miles south of Montgomery in Hope Hull, Alabama.
