Coast Guard searching for sunken vessel in Ohio River near Cairo, IL

The Coast Guard is currently investigating after a towing vessel sunk in the Ohio River on April 13. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

The Coast Guard is currently investigating after a towing vessel sunk in the Ohio River near Cairo, Illinois on April 13.

It happened at the 980-mile marker. A waterway restriction is between the 979-981 mile markers.

According to the Coast Guard, the "Charley Wallace" fully submerged. a potential of 1,048 gallons of diesel was aboard and there are reports of sheen in the water. The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Paducah has responded.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is being investigated.

