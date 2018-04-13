AR man wanted on warrant caught by deputies in Jackson Co., IL

An Arkansas man is in custody after running from law enforcement in Jackson County, Illinois. (Source: KFVS)

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person in the Campbell Hill area on Friday afternoon, April 13. The person was wearing all black and carrying a black bag.

The found the man on Route 4 west of Campbell Hill. The man then ran into a wooded area.

Additional deputies were called to search and TriCo School took security measures because of the close proximity. Nothing happened at the school, and no one was harmed, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 3:05, Terry L. Warbritton, 23, was taken into custody.

He had an active warrant for parole violation. He has two local charges for possession of stolen property and obstructing/resisting arrest.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

Several citizens helped find the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

