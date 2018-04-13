City of Murphysboro filing lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

City of Murphysboro filing lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroad

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
A property dispute between the city of Murphysboro and Union Pacific Railroad is steaming into a courtroom (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS) A property dispute between the city of Murphysboro and Union Pacific Railroad is steaming into a courtroom (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The city of Murphysboro has filed a lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroad over a property line dispute on North 23rd Street. This comes after residents have been told they could not sell their property on the street because Union Pacific allegedly owns part of the property. 

Amanda Tuttle says she and her husband were planning on moving out of their Murphysboro home but found out they were unable because Union Pacific claims they own the route to get to their house, N 23rd Street.

She says Union Pacific sent them a lease for just under $90 a month when they first tried to sell, so they reached out to Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens for help. 

Mayor Stephens says the city should have ownership over the road because records show the city has taken care of the road for at least 40 years. 

Union Pacific's media relations director for Illinois operations, Kristin South says Union Pacific has paid state and county taxes since October of 2017 but has owned the road since at least 1955. 

She says Union Pacific has records that a lease was formed with the prior owners of the property where the Tuttle's house is located in the years between 1955 and 2004. She said the prior owners were with Hines Oil Company. 

Paul Hines says he has no record or knowledge of this lease, and the only person who might is his elderly father who was running the company during the time of the alleged lease. 

Hines Oil is a party in the larger suit the city of Murphysboro is representing the Tuttle's in, along with several other property owners on N 23rd street. 

As of now, the lawsuit has been filed with the Jackson County Courthouse and is awaiting further action. 

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Snail mail making slow return to Vanduser, MO

    Snail mail making slow return to Vanduser, MO

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:34:02 GMT
    A new post office has been built in Vanduser, MO but has yet to officially open it's doors. (Source: KFVS)A new post office has been built in Vanduser, MO but has yet to officially open it's doors. (Source: KFVS)
    A new post office has been built in Vanduser, MO but has yet to officially open it's doors. The community is still driving to Sikeston to pick up their mail and is anxious for the new building to open.A new post office has been built in Vanduser, MO but has yet to officially open it's doors. The community is still driving to Sikeston to pick up their mail and is anxious for the new building to open.

    We all can relate to how long it takes to send something by ‘snail mail’, but can you imagine needing to drive over an hour just to check if that envelope or package has arrived? 

    We all can relate to how long it takes to send something by ‘snail mail’, but can you imagine needing to drive over an hour just to check if that envelope or package has arrived? 

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight due to severe weather

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight due to severe weather

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:17:44 GMT
    There's a chance of severe weather around sunset today. (Source: KFVS)There's a chance of severe weather around sunset today. (Source: KFVS)

    We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.

    We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.

  • breaking

    Coast Guard searching for sunken vessel in Ohio River near Cairo, IL

    Coast Guard searching for sunken vessel in Ohio River near Cairo, IL

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:59:33 GMT
    The Coast Guard is currently investigating after a towing vessel sunk in the Ohio River on April 13. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)The Coast Guard is currently investigating after a towing vessel sunk in the Ohio River on April 13. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

    The Coast Guard is currently investigating after a towing vessel sunk in the Ohio River near Cairo, Illinois on April 13.

    The Coast Guard is currently investigating after a towing vessel sunk in the Ohio River near Cairo, Illinois on April 13.

    •   
Powered by Frankly