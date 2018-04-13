City of Murphysboro filing lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroad

We all can relate to how long it takes to send something by ‘snail mail’, but can you imagine needing to drive over an hour just to check if that envelope or package has arrived?
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.
The Coast Guard is currently investigating after a towing vessel sunk in the Ohio River near Cairo, Illinois on April 13.
A property dispute between the city of Murphysboro and Union Pacific Railroad is steaming into a courtroom
An Arkansas man is in custody after running from law enforcement in Jackson County, Illinois.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
There’s something wild happening about 20 miles south of Montgomery in Hope Hull, Alabama.
