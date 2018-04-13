1 injured in motorcycle vs. car crash in Martin, TN

Officers from the Martin Police Department responded to Main St. at Travis Rd. for a car versus motorcycle crash. (Source: Martin PD)

Officers from the Martin Police Department responded to Main St. at Travis Rd. for a car versus motorcycle crash.

According to police, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Main St. A silver 2001 Daewoo sedan was headed east on Main St. and turned in front of the motorcycle as it made a left onto Travis Rd. The sedan struck the motorcycle as it was negotiating the left turn.

The driver of the sedan was not injured, but the motorcycle operator was airlifted to receive medical attention for a non-life-threatening injury.

There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

