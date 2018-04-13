KY sexual assault survivor and activist honored with courage award

A Kentucky woman who is a sexual assault survivor and activist has been recognized with the Special Courage Award. (Source: Raycom Media)

Michelle L. Kuiper was a freshman in college when she was taken off her front porch by a stranger and sexually assaulted.

According to the Department of Justice, the honor is awarded to victims or survivors who exhibit exceptional perseverance and determination in dealing with his or her own victimization, or who acted bravely to prevent a victimization.

Her efforts as an activist led to the passage of six new laws in three years. One of these laws required Kentucky to test its backlog of approximately 3,000 rape kits.

