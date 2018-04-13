Enduring ghost stories surround this Southeast Missouri State theatre

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.
Officers from the Martin Police Department responded to Main St. at Travis Rd. for a car versus motorcycle crash.
A Kentucky woman who is a sexual assault survivor and activist has been recognized with the Special Courage Award.
Administrators at Twin Rivers R-X school district want to train select teachers to be school protection officers.
The Rose Theatre on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University is said to be one of the most haunted spaces in the state of Missouri.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.
Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
