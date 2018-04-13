Enduring ghost stories surround this Southeast Missouri State th - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Enduring ghost stories surround this Southeast Missouri State theatre

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Seat D28 is usually left open in case a ghost takes the seat. (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) Seat D28 is usually left open in case a ghost takes the seat. (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

You can start your weekend with a ghost story.

The Rose Theatre on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University is said to be one of the most haunted spaces in the state of Missouri.

Heartland Weekend's Nichole Cartmell takes us inside to find out if it's the ghost of Bloody Mary. CLICK HERE to read more.

