RECALL: Schnucks, Walmart, Sams recall lettuce sold at stores

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.

Schnucks, Walmart and Sams Clubs are all recalling the lettuce. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and other state and local health departments are investigating. 

There are 35 other cases that have been reported in 11 states with 22 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Freshway Foods is recalling select chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks Delis and Salad Bars.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for the following:
Any product from the self-service salad bar containing romaine lettuce
Any of the following salads from the self-service deli/prepared foods area:

  • Apple Walnut Salad
  • Greek Salad
  • Cobb Salad
  • Tossed Garden Salad

Customers may return any unused product to their nearest store for a full refund. Those with questions may contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400. More can be found online from the CDC by clicking here

Restaurants in the area are following the same guidelines and throwing out their romaine lettuces. Places like Bella Italia in Cape Girardeau say its customer safety is more important than anything else.

"We threw all of it out and our owner put up an info packet so all the servers could read through it and understand what was going on and why there was an outbreak," said Nick Mueth, a server at the restaurant. "We just care about our customers well being and health."

Local health officials are also taking the lead of the national organizations and urging people in the area to throw out any lettuce unless you know exactly where it came from.

