RECALL: Schnucks recalls Romaine lettuce sold at stores

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and other state and local health departments are investigating.

There are 35 other cases that have been reported in 11 states with 22 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Freshway Foods is recalling select chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks Delis and Salad Bars.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for the following:
Any product from the self-service salad bar containing romaine lettuce
Any of the following salads from the self-service deli/prepared foods area:

  • Apple Walnut Salad
  • Greek Salad
  • Cobb Salad
  • Tossed Garden Salad

Customers may return any unused product to their nearest store for a full refund. Those with questions may contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400. 

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:51:07 GMT
