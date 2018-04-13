Multi-state E. coli infections from chopped Romaine lettuce - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multi-state E. coli infections from chopped Romaine lettuce

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce. (Source: Raycom Media) There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce. (Source: Raycom Media)
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and other state and local health departments are investigating.

Information gathered shows that chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region could be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 and could make people sick.  At this time, no common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand has been identified.

One case linked to the outbreak has been identified in Illinois. 

There are 35 other cases that have been reported in 11 states with 22 hospitalizations and no deaths.

The Illinois resident reported consuming chopped romaine lettuce before illness onset, in central Illinois. 

According to the IDPH, consumers in Illinois who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • E. coli outbreak in 11 states linked to romaine lettuce

    E. coli outbreak in 11 states linked to romaine lettuce

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:52:01 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:03:28 GMT

    The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.

    The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.

  • PINK UP: 'MammVan' saving lives in rural southeast Missouri

    PINK UP: 'MammVan' saving lives in rural southeast Missouri

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:49:49 GMT
    The MammVan made several stops in the Heartland in the month of April. (Source: Amanda Hanson, KFVS)The MammVan made several stops in the Heartland in the month of April. (Source: Amanda Hanson, KFVS)

    The MammVan recently made stops in rural parts of Heartland.

    The MammVan recently made stops in rural parts of Heartland.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce. (Source: Raycom Media)There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly