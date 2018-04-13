Multi-state E. coli infections from chopped Romaine lettuce

There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce. (Source: Raycom Media)

There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and other state and local health departments are investigating.

Information gathered shows that chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region could be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 and could make people sick. At this time, no common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand has been identified.

One case linked to the outbreak has been identified in Illinois.

There are 35 other cases that have been reported in 11 states with 22 hospitalizations and no deaths.

The Illinois resident reported consuming chopped romaine lettuce before illness onset, in central Illinois.

According to the IDPH, consumers in Illinois who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.