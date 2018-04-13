Twin Rivers R-X School District wants to allow armed teachers

A Kentucky woman who is a sexual assault survivor and activist has been recognized with the Special Courage Award.
Administrators at Twin Rivers R-X school district want to train select teachers to be school protection officers.
The Rose Theatre on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University is said to be one of the most haunted spaces in the state of Missouri.
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!
Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Windsor Green in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night. Seven people were injured, four critically, and a total of about 16 people were in the building when the fire broke out. Several people had to jump from the third floor of the building, and at least one baby was dropped and caught by someone as the flames spread.
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.
