Twin Rivers R-X School District wants to allow armed teachers

Administrators at Twin Rivers R-X school district want to train select teachers to be school protection officers.

The nearest police departments about 20 minutes away in Poplar Bluff and district officials said in case of an emergency they want to have someone on campus that can respond immediately.

The school is just in the beginning phase of allowing teachers to conceal carry, that starts with a public hearing, which will be held on April 17 just before the school board meeting.

Superintendent Jeremy Siebert said they currently are doing everything they can to make sure their schools are secure, but with only one School Resource Officer for the district, he thinks select teachers carrying firearms is the best option.

Missouri law changed in 2014 allowing specially trained school employees to carry concealed guns on campuses with the department of public safety creating the training guidelines.

Missouri was the 10th state to adopt this law after the Sandy Hook Shooting in 2012.

"It's kind of been evolving since then and I mean I know there are some other schools out there in Missouri that's already done this so we're just trying to do what we can to protect our students and provide the best education environment as possible," said Seibert.

Schools will have the final say on whether firearms actually end up in the classroom, the law just makes it an option.

For obvious safety reasons, the school does NOT have to release which teachers are carrying guns.

If you have an opinion about teachers at Twin Rivers R-10 conceal carrying that public meeting again is on April 17 at 7 p.m. in the administration office.

