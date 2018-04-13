Pentatonix to perform national anthem at Kentucky Derby

Grammy award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix will sing the national anthem at this year's Kentucky Derby. (Source: wikimedia.org)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Grammy award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix will sing the national anthem at this year's Kentucky Derby.

The group was announced Thursday for the 144th Derby, set for May 5 at Louisville's Churchill Downs. Pentatonix released its album, "PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1," on Friday.

The performance will be broadcast live as part of NBC's Kentucky Derby coverage.

Pentatonix has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.