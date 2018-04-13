Sikeston, MO man facing drug, gun charges

Jermain Coleman, 45, Sikeston, Missouri was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (Source: Sikeston DPS)

Detectives arrested a Sikeston man after searching his vehicle and finding drugs and a gun in his vehicle and home, according to investigators.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Jermain Coleman, 45, Sikeston, Missouri was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

After getting a tip about drug activity, on April 6 detectives went to the 1200 block of Lawrence and set up surveillance.

Detective smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the home.

After a search, investigators found two bricks of marijuana weighing 1647 grams with a street value of more than $8,000. Also found in the home and vehicle were THC a loaded 9mm and other drugs, cash and paraphernalia.

Coleman’s bond was set at $25,000.

