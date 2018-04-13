Sikeston, MO man facing drug, gun charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston, MO man facing drug, gun charges

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Jermain Coleman, 45, Sikeston, Missouri was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Drugs seized (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Money seized (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Detectives arrested a Sikeston man after searching his vehicle and finding drugs and a gun in his vehicle and home, according to investigators.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Jermain Coleman, 45, Sikeston, Missouri was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

After getting a tip about drug activity, on April 6 detectives went to the 1200 block of Lawrence and set up surveillance. 

Detective smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the home.

After a search, investigators found two bricks of marijuana weighing 1647 grams with a street value of more than $8,000. Also found in the home and vehicle were THC a loaded 9mm and other drugs, cash and paraphernalia.

Coleman’s bond was set at $25,000.

