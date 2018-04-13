Sikeston officer resigns after murder conviction reviewed by MO Supreme Court

A Sikeston, Missouri detective resigned after being reassigned with no law enforcement duties within the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

According to City Manager Jonathan Douglass on Wednesday, May 9, John Blakely resigned effective immediately.

Douglass said, "there were obvious challenges with Detective Blakely's involvement with the department after the findings of Judge Darrell Missey, who was the special master for the Missouri Supreme Court in the David Robinson case review."

He went on to say Sikeston DPS has accomplished many things in the last 17 years since Robinson's trial.

"Our police officers and our citizens remain our top priority and we will move forward together with all interested parties."

According to Captain Jim McMillen with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, John Blakely was reassigned to the city's fire division, effective April 1, and did not have any police duties.

John Blakely, a detective at the time, led an investigation into a murder in 2000. David Robinson was later convicted of that murder and 17 years later, a special judge reporting to the Missouri Supreme Court wrote a 91-page report saying Robinson was innocent.

In March, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley responded to the report with a 75-page court filing defending Blakely's actions.

The Missouri Supreme Court issued an order in the David Robinson case on Tuesday, May 1. That high court ruling ordered Robinson be set free in 30 days, unless the state elects to retry him.

