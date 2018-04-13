Sikeston officer reassigned amid murder conviction questions

A Sikeston, Missouri officer was reassigned amid questions surrounding a murder conviction.
A Sikeston, Missouri officer was reassigned amid questions surrounding a murder conviction.
A house dedication was held in Sikeston, Missouri on Friday, April 13, seven years after the town of Pinhook was demolished.
A house dedication was held in Sikeston, Missouri on Friday, April 13, seven years after the town of Pinhook was demolished.
Power restored to most after tree falls on power line on Friday morning, April 13 near Cobden, Illinois.
Power restored to most after tree falls on power line on Friday morning, April 13 near Cobden, Illinois.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.
The last remaining store in the shopping area near Williams Street in Cape Girardeau was a Toys “R” Us and it closed its doors in April.
The last remaining store in the shopping area near Williams Street in Cape Girardeau was a Toys “R” Us and it closed its doors in April.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.