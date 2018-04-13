Sikeston officer reassigned amid murder conviction questions

A Sikeston, Missouri officer was reassigned amid questions surrounding a murder conviction.

According to Captain Jim McMillen with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, John Blakely was reassigned to the city's fire division and does not currently have any police duties.

McMillen said this went into effect on April 1.

John Blakely, a detective at the time, led an investigation into a murder in 2000. David Robinson was later convicted of that murder and 17 years later, a special judge reporting to the Missouri Supreme Court wrote a 91-page report saying Robinson was innocent.

In March, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley responded to the report with a 75-page court filing defending Blakely's actions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.