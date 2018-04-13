New home dedicated in Sikeston for former Pinhook resident - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New home dedicated in Sikeston for former Pinhook resident

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
This home in Sikeston was dedicated for a former Pinhook resident. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS) This home in Sikeston was dedicated for a former Pinhook resident. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A house dedication was held in Sikeston, Missouri on Friday, April 13, seven years after the town of Pinhook was demolished.

The town was destroyed in the 2011 flood when the Corps of Engineers activated Birds Point Levee. Now, most of the families have resettled in a Sikeston neighborhood.

Nine of the 11 families that were left rebuilt in the neighborhood right by each other.

In January 2018, homes were dedicated to families in Sikeston and Charleston.

