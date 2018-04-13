Murray State ROTC program receives top honor

The honor recognizes Murray State’s ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan region. (Source: Murray State University)

The Army ROTC program at Murray State University is honored with a regional recognition as the best Top Manned Partner program.

The honor recognizes Murray State’s ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan region.

The Top Manned Partner honor demonstrates an officer's valuable contributions to the U.S. Army through a history of dedicated service.

Murray State’s ROTC program was established in 1952 and has a legacy of producing quality lieutenants.

“The award is a proud reflection of the continued standards and military tradition that have been a trademark of the Murray State program for the last 66 years,” said Capt. Jason Payne.

A ceremony to honor the battalion was held April 12.

The award was presented by Seventh Brigade Commander of the United States Army Cadet Command, Col. Lance Oskey.

“This recognition honors the young men and women who have made ROTC a part of their Murray State experience on the way to serving our country,” said Dan Lavit, interim dean of Murray State Regional Academic Outreach. “The University community is proud of the leaders produced through our ROTC program.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.