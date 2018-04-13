Power restored to most after tree falls on power line near Cobden, IL

Power restored to most after tree falls on power line on Friday morning, April 13 near Cobden, Illinois. (Source: KFVS)

According to Ameren Illinois, 189 customers were without power as of 9:30 a.m.

Crews were working to restore service. This is just south of Anna, Ill. on Highway 51 between Cobden and north Alto Pass.

According to Brian Bretsch with Ameren Illinois South, they got the call around 8:43 a.m. about a tree down on some power lines. He said at that time, there were 670 customers without power.

When crews arrived minutes later, they found the tree on the line and made the area safe. After about 30 minutes, Bretsch said they switched to another power source and by 9:55 a.m., all but about 39 customers had power.

After more work on the line, he said the number of customers without power was down to two to three and that would last for a couple more hours.

Bretsch said there will be two crews on the scene until it's resolved.

