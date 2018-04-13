More than 100 customers without power in Cobden, IL

The last remaining store in the shopping area near Williams Street in Cape Girardeau was a Toys “R” Us and it closed its doors in April.
The last remaining store in the shopping area near Williams Street in Cape Girardeau was a Toys “R” Us and it closed its doors in April.
More than 100 customers are without power on Friday morning, April 13 in Cobden, Illinois.
More than 100 customers are without power on Friday morning, April 13 in Cobden, Illinois.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.
A southern Illinois man is facing charges after a fight that could leave another man blind.
A southern Illinois man is facing charges after a fight that could leave another man blind.
A home in Sikeston, Missouri is a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday, April 13.
A home in Sikeston, Missouri is a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday, April 13.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.