Man facing charges after fight that could leave other man blind

A southern Illinois man is facing charges after a fight that could leave another man blind.

Allen Joseph Fisher, 51, was charged with aggravated battery causing disfigurement and disabling injuries. His bond is pending being set by the judge.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, Fisher was taken into custody at his home on Friday, April 13 around 7:30 a.m.

Deputies say the charges stem from an incident on Saturday, April 7 when they responded to a fight on Swanwick Rice Road.

They say Robert Pfister, 46, of Nashville, Ill., had injuries to his face and eyes and was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis-area hospital.

According to deputies, his injuries may lead to his permanent loss of eyesight.

The incident has been under investigation by the Perry County Sheriff's Office, Perry County Anti-crime Taskforce and the Illinois State Police.

