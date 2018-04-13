Man facing charges after fight that could leave other man blind

A southern Illinois man is facing charges after a fight that could leave another man blind.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a threat of severe weather around sunset on Friday, April 13.
A home in Sikeston, Missouri is a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday, April 13.
Police are investigating two overnight shootings in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
One person is in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.
The retailer, which is now headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.
