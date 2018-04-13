This week in music: 1963 He's So Fine - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1963 He's So Fine

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 1963.  

Fifty-five years ago, these were the songs DJ's were spinning on AM Radio.  

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Jackie Wilson at number five with Baby Workout.  The song is about Wilson trying to get a girl to dance all night with him.  It was one of Wilson's biggest singles.

Country singer Skeeter Davis was in the number four spot with The End of the World.  The song peaked at number two on the Hot 100, number two on the Country Singles Chart, number one on Billboard's Easy Listening Chart and number four on the R&B Chart.   It is the first, and, to date, the only time that a song has hit the Top 10 on all four Billboard charts

Checking in at number three was the girl group The Orlons with South Street.   It was the group's final top ten hit.

At number two was Andy Williams with Can't Get Used to Losing You. Williams' vocals were double-tracked in unison, and overdubbed on the choruses. That meant you heard Andy singing harmony with himself. 

And in the top spot for this week in '63 was The Chiffons with He's So Fine.  It spent four weeks at the top of the charts and is recognizable with it's doo-lang doo-lang background vocal.  He's So Fine is also known for being a the heart of plagiarism case against George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord".  That suit stretched out for years.  Harrison finally ended things when he bought the rights to He's So Fine.

