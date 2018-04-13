FIRST ALERT: Chance of severe weather tonight

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a threat of severe weather around sunset on Friday, April 13.

Damaging winds are the primary threat but there will be a threat of tornadoes as the storms move into the Heartland. She says the storms will linger into the night.

The western parts of the Heartland are the most likely places to see severe weather.

Showers and thunderstorms will move out on Saturday morning, but if the atmosphere re-energizes there is a possibility of more strong storms by Saturday afternoon.

It will be a very chilly Sunday. The northern parts of the Heartland will probably not get above 40 degrees.

