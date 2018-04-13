FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight due to severe weather

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.

Currently, the greatest threat looks to be damaging winds up to 65 miles per hour.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says there is a small threat for tornadoes and hail across the far western counties from Farmington south to Poplar Bluff and west of that line.

He says this is a rapidly changing situation, so make sure you have a way to get warnings. This will likely impact the Heartland during the late night and early morning hours when most will be sleeping.

Weekend forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area early on Saturday and much of the day is looking dry. There is a chance for more storms as a cold front pushes into the Heartland. If these storms do form, they could be strong.

Much colder air will take over on Sunday. Highs will struggle to make it to the 50-degree mark in many areas.

