Saturday mostly cloudy, chance of isolated storms

A First Alert Action Day was issued for the Heartland for the threat of severe weather on Friday with the highest threats being high winds.

Damage reports

The National Weather Service did report a home was a total loss on Friday after a lightning strike.

Power outages 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, April 14

Ste. Genevieve County, MO - 257

Pulaski County, IL - 25

Saturday looks to remain mostly cloudy but there is a chance a few isolated storms could develop late in the day. These storms will also pose a severe weather threat if they can develop.

Weekend forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area early on Saturday and much of the day is looking dry. There is a chance for more storms as a cold front pushes into the Heartland. If these storms do form, they could be strong.

Much colder air will take over on Sunday. Highs will struggle to make it to the 50-degree mark in many areas.

