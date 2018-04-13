Sikeston home total loss after fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston home total loss after fire

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A Sikeston home is a total loss after a fire. (Source: Brandon Cook, Scott County Sheriff's Department)
Firefighters say one person living in the home was able to make it out without injuries. (Source: Brandon Cook, Scott County Sheriff's Department)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A home in Sikeston, Missouri is a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday, April 13.

According to Scott County Rural personnel, the call came in around 3 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.

One person living in the house got out without injuries.

Firefighters say the fire was out as of 4:45 a.m. but they were monitoring hot spots.

They say the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet and firefighters say the dry conditions caused it to spread to a nearby tree.

