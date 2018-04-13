What you need to know April 13

Good morning and happy Friday the 13th.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a threat of severe weather around sunset today. Damaging winds are the primary threat but there will be a threat of tornadoes as the storms move into the Heartland. She says the storms will linger into the night.

The western parts of the Heartland are the most likely places to see severe weather.

Showers and thunderstorms will move out on Saturday morning, but if the atmosphere re-energizes there is a possibility of more strong storms by Saturday afternoon.

It will be a very chilly Sunday. The northern parts of the Heartland will probably not get above 40 degrees.

The Louisiana Health Department started reaching out to people who attended a WWE event last week. A tourist with measles was reportedly at the WWE Hall of Fame event at the Smoothie King Center.

Three people are in custody after a chase that started in Kennett, Mo. and ended east of New Madrid.

Police in a Mississippi town are investigating several incidents where teens have "vaped" CBD oil and were hospitalized shortly after.

