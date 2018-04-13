What you need to know April 13

A home in Sikeston, Missouri is a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday, April 13.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a threat of severe weather around sunset on Friday, April 13.
Police are investigating two overnight shootings in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
One person is in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.
Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.
