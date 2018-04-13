Police: 2 overnight Cape Girardeau shootings believed to be unrelated

Police say the first shooting started with an argument. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo. around 1 a.m. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

Police are investigating two overnight shootings in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

They say they believe the two are unrelated.

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting around 1:30 a.m.

A witness at the scene told police that an argument started nearby and then someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police say one person was shot multiple times in the leg. They say the witness and the victim then drove to a home on South Henderson and called police.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

About an hour later, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Whitener and Silver Springs.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.