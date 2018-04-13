SEMO Football Spring game set for Saturday

The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.
Matt Albers got his first save for Milwaukee, retiring Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler to strand a pair of runners, and the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Wednesday.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped his appeal of his one-game suspension stemming from an altercation with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and sat out Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
The St. Louis Cardinals play host to the Milwaukee Brewers in an NL central division match up.
