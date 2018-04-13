SEMO Football Spring game set for Saturday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Football Spring game set for Saturday

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Southeast Missouri State football team will wrap up Spring practice with it's annual Spring game Saturday at Houck Stadium.

The Spring game marks the end of 15 practices and is played in a game like situation.

The spring game is set to kick off at 2:00 p.m.

