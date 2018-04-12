One in custody following pursuit ending in Butler Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One in custody following pursuit ending in Butler Co., MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One person is in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.

The pursuit began in Clay County, Arkansas and ended in Butler County, according to Butler County Sheriff's Office dispatch.

It is not clear if the suspect will be facing any charges in both counties.

