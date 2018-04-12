St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. (Source: KFVS)

The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.

Marcell Ozuna, Jose Martinez, Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong all hit home runs.

The Cardinals play the Reds again on Friday at 5:40 p.m. in Ohio.

The Cardinals record for 2018 is 6-7

