St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

One person is in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.
One person is in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.
Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri.
Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri.
Police said they arrested Brandon M. Rasch, 28, of Centralia for possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.
Police said they arrested Brandon M. Rasch, 28, of Centralia for possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.
Kentucky State Police said a Hopkinsville fugitive has been arrested at his home.
Kentucky State Police said a Hopkinsville fugitive has been arrested at his home.
The phone lines for the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff Department are back on, according to the Doniphan Police Department.
The phone lines for the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff Department are back on, according to the Doniphan Police Department.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.