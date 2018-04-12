St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.

Marcell Ozuna, Jose Martinez, Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong all hit home runs.

The Cardinals play the Reds again on Friday at 5:40 p.m. in Ohio.

The Cardinals record for 2018 is 6-7

