Hopkinsville, KY fugitive arrested on two warrants

Kentucky State Police said a Hopkinsville fugitive has been arrested at his home. (Source: Hopkinsville/Christian Co. Crime Stoppers)

John G. Glasscock, 26, was arrested on two outstanding warrants out of Christian County. The warrants were for probation violations.

He was taken to the Christian County Jail.

