IL Gov. Rauner signs bill to pave way for 5G technology - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL Gov. Rauner signs bill to pave way for 5G technology

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill regarding regulation of small wireless cell facilities that will pave the way for 5G wireless and other technology in Illinois. (Source: KFVS) Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill regarding regulation of small wireless cell facilities that will pave the way for 5G wireless and other technology in Illinois. (Source: KFVS)
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill regarding regulation of small wireless cell facilities that will pave the way for 5G wireless and other technology in Illinois.

“This legislation sends a strong, competitive message that Illinois is open for business. We want to make Illinois a leader in wireless technology. We are working to grow jobs and our economy and set our community up for future success,” Rauner said.

According to the governor's office: Small cell technology will help provide citizens of Illinois with faster download speeds, improved call quality and support Telemedicine, connected cars, distance learning, smart homes, smart farms and Smart Cities, creating a more connected network across the state.

It's forecast that 5G and smart cities investments will create nearly 100,000 jobs and bring in nearly $9 billion in investment to Illinois over the next seven years. 

Wireless demand is expected to increase five times by 2022.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Hopkinsville, KY fugitive arrested on two warrants

    Hopkinsville, KY fugitive arrested on two warrants

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:17 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:17:12 GMT
    Kentucky State Police said a Hopkinsville fugitive has been arrested at his home. (Source: Hopkinsville/Christian Co. Crime Stoppers)Kentucky State Police said a Hopkinsville fugitive has been arrested at his home. (Source: Hopkinsville/Christian Co. Crime Stoppers)

    Kentucky State Police said a Hopkinsville fugitive has been arrested at his home.  

    Kentucky State Police said a Hopkinsville fugitive has been arrested at his home.  

  • Police and sheriff's office phone lines back on in Ripley County, MO

    Police and sheriff's office phone lines back on in Ripley County, MO

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:30:53 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The phone lines for the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff Department are back on, according to the Doniphan Police Department.

    The phone lines for the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff Department are back on, according to the Doniphan Police Department.

  • First Alert: Gusty winds into Friday

    First Alert: Gusty winds into Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:23:58 GMT
    No outside burning is recommended (Source: KFVS)No outside burning is recommended (Source: KFVS)

    Warm and windy conditions continue across the Heartland this afternoon.

    Warm and windy conditions continue across the Heartland this afternoon.

    •   
Powered by Frankly