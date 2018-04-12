IL Gov. Rauner signs bill to pave way for 5G technology

Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill regarding regulation of small wireless cell facilities that will pave the way for 5G wireless and other technology in Illinois. (Source: KFVS)

“This legislation sends a strong, competitive message that Illinois is open for business. We want to make Illinois a leader in wireless technology. We are working to grow jobs and our economy and set our community up for future success,” Rauner said.

According to the governor's office: Small cell technology will help provide citizens of Illinois with faster download speeds, improved call quality and support Telemedicine, connected cars, distance learning, smart homes, smart farms and Smart Cities, creating a more connected network across the state.

It's forecast that 5G and smart cities investments will create nearly 100,000 jobs and bring in nearly $9 billion in investment to Illinois over the next seven years.

Wireless demand is expected to increase five times by 2022.

