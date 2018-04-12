Blunt questions Labor Secretary on Cape Girardeau report

Blunt questioned the Labor Secretary (Source: Roy Blunt, US Senate)

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) questioned U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta during a hearing on April 11 concerning reports about Cape Girardeau's economy.

According to Blunt's office, an inaccurate report showed that Cape Girardeau, Mo. lost the most jobs of any city from January 2017-October 2017.

The reports were published in the Wall Street Journal and USA Today and it was based on preliminary data.

An updated report found that Cape Girardeau actually gained jobs. That report was updated in March 2018.

Blunt asked Acosta on how to make sure this sort of thing doesn't happen again.

The information was released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

