Southern IL internet provider weighs in on Net Neutrality

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The Federal Communications Commission voted to lift net neutrality in December. (Source: Raycom Media) The Federal Communications Commission voted to lift net neutrality in December. (Source: Raycom Media)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Cyber-security, Data Analytics and IT Committee voted 6-2 Wednesday for Chicago Democratic Rep. Ann Williams' net neutrality legislation.

The legislation will now move to the House floor.  Net neutrality is the concept that prevents internet service from slowing down or charging more for some services.

The Federal Communications Commission voted to lift net neutrality in December.

Illinois is part of a 23-state lawsuit against the change. Cecilia Uban one of the owners of 4siwi a local internet provider in Marion, Illinois that provides service to 7 different counties in the area, says she would like to see net neutrality remain intact but is concerned on how the bill may be written.

"It's a step in the right direction, the biggest problem is how effective of a bill you can create, because the internet connects you globally, it doesn't just connect you to places in the state of Illinois, said Uban.

The new rule is effective April 23.

