Multi-county pursuit from Kennett to near New Madrid, MO

According to New Madrid County Terry Stevens, three people are in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.

The sheriff said the chase began in Kennett, Mo. and ended on Route T, four to five miles east of New Madrid, Mo.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said the suspect rammed a Kennett police car.

Sheriff Stevens said several agencies including the Missouri Highway Patrol, Portageville Police, Kennett Police, and the New Madrid and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Departments were all involved in the pursuit.

