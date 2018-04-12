Police and sheriff's office phone lines back on in Ripley County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police and sheriff's office phone lines back on in Ripley County, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS) -

The phone lines for the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff Department are back on, according to the Doniphan Police Department.

The phone lines were down due to a Windstream outage.

