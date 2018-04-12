Cape Girardeau teacher surprised with Boston Marathon send-off

Nell Holcomb Elementary School had a surprise send-off on Thursday, April 12 for a teacher who is headed to the Boston Marathon.

5th-grade teacher Scott Duncan is headed to New England to run in the marathon.

His class even made t-shirts to wear in support.

Students and faculty said they couldn't be prouder of Duncan and how he sets an example for his students.

To qualify for his age group, Duncan had to run a race in Seattle in under 3 hours and 25 minutes.

He ran it in 3 hours 19 minutes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.