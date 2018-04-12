Cape Girardeau teacher surprised with Boston Marathon send-off

According to New Madrid County Terry Stevens, three people are in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.
The phone lines for the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff Department are out at this time due to a Windstream outage, according to the Doniphan Police Department.
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
Nell Holcomb Elementary School had a surprise send-off on Thursday, April 12 for a teacher who is headed to the Boston Marathon.
The first family to be bestowed with the Illinois Department of Agriculture Bicentennial Farm designation is from southern Illinois.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.
Cincinnati's police chief spoke to the media Thursday, laying out a timeline events in the death of a Seven Hills student found dead in a van earlier this week.
Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect who’s accused of killing a woman in Florida.
According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens who made a difference in her life to prom with her
A'ja Wilson was the first to make her way on stage during the WNBA Draft as the top overall pick for the Las Vegas Aces.
